Frozen Food Market is Gaining Momentum, Growing at a CAGR 5% and Reach USD 279 Billion by 2025

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Frozen Food Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global frozen food market was valued at USD 193 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 279 Billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 5% in 2019-2025.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.sprintstatresearch.com/sample-report/frozen-food-market

Increase in disposable incomes coupled with change in lifestyle and food habits are major factors that boost the market growth in these regions. Moreover, a rapid increase in the number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets has bolstered the demand of frozen food around the globe. The developed markets are expected to continue their growth at a moderate pace, majorly driven by the mounting consumer preference for healthy frozen foods. Dairy Products includes frozen yogurt and ice cream. Even frozen fruits and vegetables are available and frozen fruits and vegetables are generally picked at the peak ripeness, when they are the most nutritious.

Frozen Food market is segmented on the basis of product, type, consumption, and region. Based on products the global frozen food is categorized into dairy products, fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood and others. On the basis of type, the global frozen food market is bifurcated into ready to eat, half cooked and raw material. Consumption segment comprises retail and food service in the global frozen food market. The frozen food market has analyzed across the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Unilever, Kellogg Company, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V., Nestle SA, Mccain Foods Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Associated British Foods Plc, Ajinomoto, General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., and others.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.sprintstatresearch.com/industry-report/frozen-food-market

This research report provides in-depth assessment of frozen food market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of frozen food market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of frozen food market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the frozen food market space.

The report segments the global frozen food market as follows:

Frozen Food Market, Product Segment Analysis

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat & Seafood

Others

Frozen Food Market, Type Segment Analysis

Ready to Eat

Half Cooked

Raw Material

Frozen Food Market, Consumption Segment Analysis

Retail

Food Service

Frozen Food Market, Region Segment Analysis