Fresh Meat Packaging Market to See Incredible Growth During 2016 – 2026

In this report, XploreMR (XMR) offers a 10-year forecast of the North America fresh meat packaging market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period. The current study reveals the market trends and market dynamics in North America that are expected to positively affect the current market environment and future scenario of the North America fresh meat packaging market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report inspects the North America fresh meat packaging market for the period 2016–2026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights into developments in the North America fresh meat packaging market that are gradually helping transform global businesses associated with the same.

The North America fresh meat packaging market report begins by defining various categories and their usage in fresh meat packaging. It is followed by market dynamics overview of the North America fresh meat packaging market, which includes XMR analysis of market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, regulations, service demand analysis and government initiatives that are affecting growth of the North America fresh meat packaging market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has also been included in this report on the fresh meat packaging market in North America, to better equip readers with qualitative and quantitative insights on the ongoing progress of the market and the corresponding latest trends in the market.

The prime factors powering demand for fresh meat packaging in North America are increasing shelf life of meat products, along with increasing demand for customised films from meat producers. Besides, sustainable benefits of flexible films over rigid packaging formats is further fuelling the market demand for meat packaging market. Apart from the above factors, demographic shifts and increase in global population are among the major factors that could lead to rise in demand for fresh meat packaging in North America in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1240

Two individual markets, namely North America fresh meat packaging film and North America fresh meat packaging equipment were collectively considered to arrive at data regarding the North America fresh meat packaging market. North America fresh meat packaging film market is segmented on the basis of packaging format, meat type, packaging material, layer type and country. On the basis of packaging material, the market is segmented into PE, PVC, BOPP, PA, EVOH, PP and others. In terms of value, EVOH segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of layer type, the market is segmented into monolayer, 3-layer, 5-layer, 7-layer and 9-layer. Among all layer type segments, 7-layer segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest revenue growth, followed by 5-layer segment over the forecast period. On the basis of packaging format, the market is segmented into MAP, VTP, VSP and others. In terms of value, MAP segment is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. On the basis of meat type the market is segmented into beef, pork, poultry and others. Among all meat types, beef segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Further, on the basis of end user segment, the commercial segment dominated the North America fresh meat packaging market in terms of value in 2014, and is expected to remain the most attractive segment, among the rest. The agriculture segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the North America fresh meat packaging adoption, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2016–2026. The study investigates the regional trends contributing to growth of the North America fresh meat packaging market globally, as well as analyses the limit to which the drivers are influencing the North America fresh meat packaging market in each region. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections, by application type, service, end-user and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the North America fresh meat packaging market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2016.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the North America fresh meat packaging market. In order to provide an exact forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the North America fresh meat packaging market is expected to grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the North America fresh meat packaging market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1240

The North America fresh meat packaging film segments, by packaging format, meat type, packaging material, layer type and country, are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the North America fresh meat packaging market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This has been overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the North America fresh meat packaging market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for North America fresh meat packaging globally, Market Insights developed the North America fresh meat packaging market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on North America fresh meat packaging, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the companies and their market share, based on categories of providers in the North America fresh meat packaging portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific service provider insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the North America fresh meat packaging marketplace.

Detailed profiles of service providers are also included in the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the North America fresh meat packaging market. Key players in the North America fresh meat packaging market were identified at each level of the value chain. At film convertor level, some of the key players are Bemis Company, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp. ,Berry Plastic Group, Inc., and Coveris Holdings S.A. At packaging equipment manufacturers level, some of the key players are Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller GmbH & Co.KG, Robert Reiser & Co, Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC, ALKAR-RapidPak, Inc., and Sealpac International BV. At meat producer level major player covered in the report include Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS SA ADR, Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation, National Beef Packing Company, LLC., and Hormel Foods Corporation. At the retailer level, some of the key players identified were Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., The Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Whole Foods Market IP. L.P., and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. At the retailer level, some players are focusing on private label products and regional expansion through setting up new stores. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share.

Key Segments Covered North America Fresh Meat Packaging Equipment Market North America Fresh Meat Packaging Film Market< By Packaging Format MAP VSP VTP Others By Material Type PE PVC BOPP PA EVOH PP Others By Layer Type Monolayer 3-layer 5-layer 7-layer 9-layer By Meat Type Beef Pork Poultry Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America U.S. Canada

Key Companies Film Convertors Bemis Company, Inc. Winpak Ltd. Sealed Air Corp. Berry Plastic Group, Inc. Coveris Holdings S.A Packaging Equipment Manufacturer Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller GmbH & Co.KG Robert Reiser & Co Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC ALKAR-RapidPak, Inc. Sealpac International BV Meat Producer Tyson Foods, Inc. JBS SA ADR Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation National Beef Packing Company, LLC. Hormel Foods Corporation Retailer Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The Kroger Co. Costco Wholesale Corporation Whole Foods Market IP. L.P. Wegmans Food Markets Inc

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1240/SL