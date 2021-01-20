Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to 2025 | C.H. Robinson, Echo Global Logistics, TQL, Expeditors, Yusen Logistics, Landstar System

Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Freight Logistics Brokerage market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Freight Logistics Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load

Companies Profiled in this report includes: C.H. Robinson, Echo Global Logistics, TQL, Expeditors, Yusen Logistics, Landstar System, Worldwide Express, XPO Logistics, Coyote Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Werner Logistics, Hub Group, BNSF Logistics, Transplace, GlobalTranz Enterprises, Allen Lund

Market Segment by Type, covers

Truckload

LTL

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto and Industrial

Chemical

Other

