Freight Brokerage Market Competitive Outlook | XPO Logistics, Inc., Expeditors, Echo Global Logistics, TQL, Landstar, Worldwide Express, Cerasis

Freight Brokerage Market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

A freight broker is any company or an individual that acts as an intermediate between the shippers and carriers. The shippers provide freight for transportation while carriers have enough capacity to move the freight. Thus, freight broker aids both shippers as well as carriers. For shippers, freight brokers help them find trustworthy carriers that are difficult to locate by shippers. For carriers, freight brokers assist them in filling their truckloads and earning money for the transportation.

The following Companies are covered in this report: C.H.Robinson, XPO Logistics, Inc., Expeditors, Echo Global Logistics, TQL, Landstar, Worldwide Express, Cerasis, Cargomatic, BNSF Logistics, GlobalTranz, Coyote Logistics Europe

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Domestic Transportation

Import and Export Transportation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other

Table of Content:

1Freight Brokerage Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Freight Brokerage Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Freight Brokerage Market Size by Regions

5 North America Freight Brokerage Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Freight Brokerage Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Freight Brokerage Revenue by Countries

8 South America Freight Brokerage Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Freight Brokerage by Countries

10Global Freight Brokerage Market Segment by Type

11Global Freight Brokerage Market Segment by Application

12Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global Freight Brokerage market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Freight Brokerage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Freight Brokerage market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the freight brokerage market throughout the forecast period. High investments in the freight industry is supported by the government of countries in the Americas. Additionally, the increasing population and economic activities in this region that influence the growth and demand for freight transportation and logistics, also augment the growth prospects of the market in this region.

The global Freight Brokerage market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Freight Brokerage.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

