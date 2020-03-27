Freddy & Leslie Real Estate Team Launch Newly Redesigned Website

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA March 25, 2020 Freddy & Leslie Real Estate Team (https://www.fandlrealty.com/) — a team of real estate experts and the go-to agents in Rancho Palos Verdes, California and its surrounding areas — are preparing to launch their newly redesigned real estate website.

The website has been under construction; with the redesign bringing forth rich and convenient features. The new website will offer improved functionality with its modern design, streamlined MLS listing search, user-friendliness, and easier navigation. This all leads to improving the overall user experience.

Using their National Association of Realtors and California Association of Realtors training and designations, these real estate professionals are able to meet the needs of both sellers and buyers. Helping sellers and buyers who may sometimes be on the opposite sides of the fence come to a win-win solution.

With a motto of: “Committed TWO your real estate needs”, the Freddy & Leslie Real Estate Team offers double the solution. The duo is passionate about the opportunity to protect and guide their clients through the buying and selling of their homes — from investment and multi-unit properties to single-family homes, condos and townhouses. Maybe this is why over 75% of their clients are repeat and referral clients.

Freddy & Leslie Gomez are two experienced Realtors who know the inside outs of San Pedro, Torrance, the South Bay and the surrounding Los Angeles areas. They are the team to consult regarding the best neighborhoods, real estate market trends and prices, negotiations, schools, and so much more. They have an extensive team of professionals that range from the very best lenders, inspectors, escrow and title reps to contractors for everything that your home may need to get it in prime listing condition, including stagers and professional photographers.

As a pair of professional realtors looking to meet their client’s real estate needs, they decided to have their website redesigned and updated. They have hired experienced highly talented web designers to ensure that their soon-to-be-launched website meets the expectations and needs of their clients.

Be sure to check out the new website launching this month at https://www.fandlrealty.com/

For anyone interested in their services or those who simply want a free consultation or home valuation, you can get in touch with them through the contact form below.