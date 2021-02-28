Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share by 2022 | Fiserv, Inc., cVidya Networks Inc., Easy Solutions Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Mastercard, EMC Corporation

The New Report “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $11,770 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $34,424 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Fraud detection and prevention solutions are solutions offered by the IT vendors to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises to defend against unwilling or uncertain incidents and help to detect or prevent future occurrences.

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques in an effort to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings.

Fiserv, Inc., cVidya Networks Inc., Easy Solutions Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Mastercard, EMC Corporation, ValidSoft UK Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh, and FIS Company.

Introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services and increase in mobile payment are bolstering the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the global market are promoting market expansion, while factors such as high cost of fraud detection and prevention solution are likely to restrict the fraud detection and prevention market growth.

The global fraud detection and prevention industry is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end-user and industry vertical. On the basis of solution type, the market is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. Authentication segment accounted for the largest market share, accounted for around 58.2% in 2015, owing to increased demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real time operations because of the growing volume of online payment transactions. Services covered in the study include managed and professional.

