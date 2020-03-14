France Silica Sand Market: Price, Size, Revenue, Cost Module, Manufacturing Details and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “France Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the France silica sand market size reached a value of US$ 377 Million in 2018. Also known as industrial sand, silica sand is a granular material that contains quartz and a small amount of coal, clay and other minerals. It is inert and hard and can withstand high temperature, owing to which it is extensively used in the construction industry across the globe. It is also employed in the glass industry for producing fiberglass, containers, and flat and specialty glass. Its applications in various end use industries vary depending on the grain size, texture and shape required.
Some of the key players being SIBELCO, SAMIN, Solvay(SOLB.BR), Imerys SA EPA: (NK), Fulchiron Industrielle, Argeco Developpement and Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes.
The escalating demand for housing represents one of the key factors driving the silica sand market in France. Additionally, owing to its various properties, silica sand finds extensive applications in the automotive industry. In line with this, the thriving automotive industry, along with the rising per capita income, is further influencing the demand for silica sand in the country. Other than this, it is used in the production of abrasives, metals, chemicals, paints and coatings. Thus, its wide range of applications in various end use industries is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, market is further projected to reach US$ 507 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5.0% during 2019-2024.
Market Breakup by End-Use:
- Glass Industry
- Foundry
- Filtration
- Abrasives
- Others
Requirement for Setup Silica Sand Manufacturing Plant:
- Land Requirements
- Construction Requirements
- Plant Layout
- Plant Machinery
- Machinery Pictures
- Raw Material Requirements
- Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
- Packaging Requirements
- Transportation Requirements
- Utility Requirements
- Manpower Requirements
- Other Capital Investments
