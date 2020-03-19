France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Segments, Types (Laboratory Reagents, Instruments), and Companies

In Vitro Diagnostic services are done either through imaging like scanning, radiology, and ultrasound or in laboratories via pathology, IVD plays a crucial function in identifying health-related problems. In Vitro Diagnostic comes under medical device segment in France, which is utilized for disease diagnostic and medical treatment. Timely diagnosis improves the chances of positive development, thus helping in saving the costs of future treatment and improving the lives of patients. Moreover In Vitro Diagnostics also plays an important part in ongoing care program for patients. As per Renub Research report France In Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to be around US$ 5 Billion by the end of the year 2024.

Currently, the United States dominates the In Vitro diagnostics market followed by Europe. This particular trend is also expected to continue in the future. Growth in the number of an aging population has become one of the important drivers for the In vitro diagnostics market in France. In 1991, EU-28’s population, of persons aged 65 and over was 13.9% and this figure further increased to 18.5% by the end of the year 2014. In Europe, most medical technologies are reimbursed by Public Health Authorities, generally within a third-party payer system. However, each European country has its own special nature; in a few European countries reimbursement and budgeting is decided at the regional level, whereas in some countries it is decided by the national government of that country.

Renub Research report titled “France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Segments (Immunochemistry, Hematology, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology, Bio-chemistry, Genetic Testing), Types (Laboratory Reagents, Instruments), Companies (Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation)” provides a complete analysis of France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market.

Laboratory reagents is the leading products in the France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis of France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market by products. It includes laboratory reagents and instruments market. The laboratory reagent is the leading segment in the France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market.

Immunochemistry dominates the France IVD Market

France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is segmented into immunochemistry, hematology, infectious immunology, microbiology, bio-chemistry and genetic testing. Immunochemistry has the highest market in the France IVD segment.

Company Analysis

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation are some of the top companies in the France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market. All the companies have been studied from three points

Overview

Initiatives & Recent Developments

Sales

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

4. Market Share – France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

4.1 By Types

4.2 By Segments

5. Types – France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

5.1 Laboratory Reagents

5.2 Instruments

6. Segments – France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

6.1 Immunochemistry

6.2 Hematology

6.3 Infectious Immunology

6.4 Microbiology

6.5 Bio-chemistry

6.6 Genetic Testing

7. Government Rules & Regulation

8. Reimbursement

8.1 Public

8.2 Private & Insurance

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Growth Drivers

9.1.1 Increase in the Cancer Disease Population

9.1.2 Technological Advances

9.1.3 Rapidly Aging Population

9.2 Challenges

9.2.1 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedure

10. Company Analysis

10.1 Roche Diagnostics

10.2 Abbott Diagnostics

10.3 Siemens Healthineers

10.4 Danaher Corporation

10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.6 Sysmex Corporation

Continued….

