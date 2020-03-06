FPSO to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2027

In this report, the global FPSO market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The FPSO market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the FPSO market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this FPSO market report include:

segmented as follows:

Global FPSO Market, by Type

Converted

New-build

Redeployed

Global FPSO Market, by Operator

Small Independent

Large Independent

Leased Operator

Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s)

Global FPSO Market, by Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-deep Water

Global FPSO Market, by Hull

Single Hull

Double Hull

Global FPSO Market, by Propulsion

Self-propelled

Towed

Global FPSO Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Norway Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia India China Malaysia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Nigeria Angola Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The converted segment accounted for a major share of the FPSO market in 2017 due to low capital requirement and faster deployment of converted FPSOs as compared to new-build FPSOs

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulation, by Region

Analysis Investment Scenario, by Key Market Players

Rise in investment in offshore oil and gas exploration, especially in deep water (500 to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above) areas

The report provides an exhaustive list of upcoming and existing list FPSO and its storage capacity, owners, operators, project status, etc.

Latin America is likely to be a leading player of the global FPSO market during the forecast period

The study objectives of FPSO Market Report are:

To analyze and research the FPSO market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the FPSO manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions FPSO market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

