FPSO Market Segmentation by Types (Product Category), Applications, Growth Rate, Market Size, Business Overview with Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2025

segmented as follows:
Global FPSO Market, by Type
- Converted
- New-build
- Redeployed
Global FPSO Market, by Operator
- Small Independent
- Large Independent
- Leased Operator
- Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s)
Global FPSO Market, by Application
- Shallow Water
- Deep Water
- Ultra-deep Water
Global FPSO Market, by Hull
- Single Hull
- Double Hull
Global FPSO Market, by Propulsion
- Self-propelled
- Towed
Global FPSO Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Norway
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Nigeria
- Angola
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The converted segment accounted for a major share of the FPSO market in 2017 due to low capital requirement and faster deployment of converted FPSOs as compared to new-build FPSOs
- International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulation, by Region
- Analysis Investment Scenario, by Key Market Players
- Rise in investment in offshore oil and gas exploration, especially in deep water (500 to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above) areas
- The report provides an exhaustive list of upcoming and existing list FPSO and its storage capacity, owners, operators, project status, etc.
- Latin America is likely to be a leading player of the global FPSO market during the forecast period
Objectives of the FPSO Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global FPSO market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the FPSO market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the FPSO market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global FPSO market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global FPSO market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global FPSO market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
After reading the FPSO market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the FPSO market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global FPSO market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the FPSO in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global FPSO market.
- Identify the FPSO market impact on various industries.