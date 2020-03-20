Fourth Party Logistics Market Trends, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Companies Accenture Consulting, XPO Logistics, 4PL Group, Logistics Plus, CEVA Logistics, Saia, XPO Logistics, Schneider

The Global Fourth Party Logistics Market is the logistics can be known as the management of acquiring, storing, and transporting of resources to its final destination. Fourth party logistics is the most advanced form of outsourcing and has rapidly been gaining popularity since past few years. The fourth party logistics also has a lot to offer in the management of inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand driven logistics, and global orchestrator.

Increase in complexities in operation process and rise in demand for customized solutions are major factors driving the Fourth Party Logistics market across the globe. However, reluctance of companies to outsource the logistics function are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd., Accenture Consulting, XPO Logistics, Inc., 4PL Insights LLC., Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Global4PL Supply Chain Services, 4PL Group, Logistics Plus, CEVA Logistics, Saia, XPO Logistics, Schneider.

The global fourth party logistics market is primarily segmented by type, End User, Application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Synergy plus Operating Model

* Solution Integrator Model

* Industry Innovator Model

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

* Automotive

* Healthcare

* Food and Beverage

* Consumer Electronics

* Aerospace and Defense

* Retail

Based on the application, the market is segmented into:

* Sea Food & Meat Products

* Fruits & Vegetables

* Cereals & Dairy Products

* Oils & Beverages

Target Audience:

* Fourth Party Logistics manufacturer & Technology Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, component, application, and organization size market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, components, applications, and organization sizes with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Fourth Party Logistics.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Fourth Party Logistics by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

