Forklift Trucks Market Competitive Insights, Business Status and Opportunities 2020-2024 | WestRock Company, Bell Incorporated, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

The Global Forklift Trucks Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Forklift Trucks Market so far.

The forklift trucks market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Forklift trucks are one of the most common material-handling equipment in the market. Although, there are a large number of automated solutions arriving in the market, the demand for manual internal combustion (IC) and electric forklifts have not dwindled.

– The increasing demand from the European and the Asia-Pacific regions are expected to further increase the sale of these units over the forecast period. While the tremendous demand from the retail industry, especially from the e-commerce sector, is driving the forklift truck market headlong, the advent of automated guided vehicles (close substitutes to forklift trucks) pose a significant challenge to the market.

– However, the uneven weight distribution is due to a more massive rear section to compensate for the loads being carried in the front, which is increasing the chance of tipping over during tight turns.

– It is evident that the energy-consumption costs of an electric forklift is comparatively less. Furthermore, advantages like zero emission, zero noise pollution, and the ability to virtually perform every task that an IC forklift can do, is increasingly approving electric forklift trucks to gain more market share every year.

April 2019 – JBT Corporation, a global technology provider announced that it is bringing a new dual-mode AGV to the market in cooperation with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. The collaboration will help JBT to demonstrate its automated guided vehicle prowess and its commitment to delivering automation to customers around the world with Hyster-Yale on a dual-mode, double-deep pantograph reach forklift truck.

April 2019 – OTTO Motors, a division of Clearpath Robotics announced the launch of OTTO 750, the first self-driving vehicle for material handling with a payload of 750 kg. It is designed to move pallet-scale loads which would help factories to transport materials. The three standard methods each have different maximum payloads, 100 kg for a cart pushed by a human, 750 kg for a pump truck, and 1500 kg for a forklift.

A forklift is a powered industrial truck, having two power-operated horizontal prongs that can be raised and lowered for loading, transporting, unloading goods and moving materials over short distances. Forklift trucks can be classified under power source in two different ways, namely internal combustion engine and electric motor. The increasing demand in various industries, such as transportation and logistics, retail sector, general manufacturing, construction, food, and beverage industry is penetrating the forklift market.

Electric Forklift Trucks to Hold the Largest Share

– In the past few years, electric/battery-powered forklifts have taken a stronghold in the material handling environment. The limitations and drawbacks that once made electric forklifts inefficient and impractical have been put to rest by advancing technologies and proven performance.

– Many industrial companies are switching to electric forklifts, because energy-efficient, environmentally friendly machines can do virtually anything emission producing IC forklifts do. Electric forklifts are a realistic alternative to liquid-fueled lift trucks and are more economical to operate, equally powerful, easier to maintain, safer, quieter, and cleaner.

– Although the rates of electric forklift depend upon location, it is clear that energy-consumption costs for an electric forklift are far less. Therefore, governments across various countries have been supporting the electric forklifts growth.

– For instance, the Chicago government regulations are pushing materials handling companies to innovate. Owing to this, Hyster Yale introduced two new products of its research and development initiatives, showcasing the companys first counterbalanced electrical forklift truck with a factory-integrated lithium-ion battery pack.

– With several other advantages, like zero emission, low noise, better visibility, and the knack to virtually perform every task that an IC forklift can do is increasingly consenting electric forklift trucks to gain more market share every and is expected to be the fastest growing forklift type over the forecast period.

