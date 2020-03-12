Forklift Battery Market Projected to Reach $7.4 billion by 2026 – EXIDE, EnerSys, East Penn, Hoppecke, Crown Equipment, SBS Storage, LLC, Navitas Systems

The global forklift battery market was valued at $4.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026.

Battery used in the forklift truck is ideally known as a forklift battery. It is known for two main functions-providing battery source to a forklift truck and providing mass to forklift as a counterweight that further aids in its lifting capacity. These batteries are composed of a battery case, battery cells, battery bar, and battery cables; and are of two types including Lead-Acid battery and a lithium-ion battery. Both types of batteries have their system, setup, charging requirements, and price range.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00025191

The global forklift battery market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the global market is classified into Lead-Acid battery, lithium-ion (LI-ion), and others. By application, it market is categorized into warehouses, manufacturing, construction, retail & wholesale stores, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the global forklift battery market include EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., EnerSys, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Hoppecke, Crown Equipment Corporation, SBS Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Navitas Systems, Saft, Microtex Energy Private Limited, and Southwest Battery Company. One of the recent trends observed in this market includes penetration of small-scale manufacturers, who are dealing with only single or dual product lines.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global forklift battery market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00025191

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.