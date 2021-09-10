Food Waste Management Market Impressive Growth| Veolia, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Biffa, Rumpke, Advanced Disposal Services

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Global Food Waste Management Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2019 to 2025. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Food Waste Management Market key players Involved in the study are Veolia, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG., Waste Connections, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Biffa, Rumpke, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., FCC Environment, Liquid Environmental Solutions, GRUNDON.

Global Food Waste Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 53.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.99% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Food Waste Management Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of the organic waste for the production of animal feed and fertilizer is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Harmful effect on the environment due to pyre techniques is another factor restraining the market

Increasing population due to which there is reduction in consumption losses is another factor restraining the market

Important Features of the Global Food Waste Management Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Food Waste Management Market Segmentation:

By Process: Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion, Incineration/Combustion, Others

By End User: Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Food Distributors & Suppliers, Food Service Providers, Municipalities & Households

By Application: Animal Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, Power Generation, Renewable Energy

By Waste Type: Cereals, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish and Sea Food, Oilseeds & Pulses, Processed Food, Coffee Grounds & Tea

By Method: Prevention, Recovery, Recycling, Collection

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

