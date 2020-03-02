Food Traceability Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Food Traceability Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Food Traceability Market”.

This report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the Food Traceability industry in a country, as contained in our Food Traceability Reports. In addition, this report includes a Market Outlook providing comprehensive information on the business environment, regulations and other factors affecting companies operating in this market, including the long-term economic and demographic profile for a country. This unique combination of industry analysis and market insight gives you a deeper understanding of how your business can thrive.

Top Companies in the Global Food Traceability Market

Honeywell, Mass Group, Intelex Technologies, Bcfooderp, Trimble, SAP, IBM, Food Decision Software, Intact, JustFoodERP, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Traceability market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19610 million by 2025, from $ 12770 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Food traceability is tracing any food, feed, food-producing animal or substance that will be used for consumption, through all stages of production, processing and distribution to identify and address risks and protect public health.

Food traceability is a way of responding to potential risks that can arise in food and feed, to ensure that all food products are safe for citizens to eat.

Market Insights

The food traceability industry has got a great development in the past five years. In 2014, the total market size was 7813.38 million dollars. The growth rate is approximately 9% in the last five years.

Food traceability system, which is widely used, has proved to be very useful in tracing the food and protecting the health.

Considering the development of downstream industry and public awareness of the food safety, we estimate that the growth food traceability market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 11% compound average growth rate to 2020.

Traceability is a technology that enables tracking of a food product throughout the supply chain from raw material suppliers to end consumers. The food traceability market is increasing with the growing awareness about food safety among the consumers and government authorities. The consumers are demanding complete information and transparency regarding food products. Governments are implementing stringent regulations to track food as it is directly impacting consumer health. The main restraints in this market are the additional cost involved in the traceability equipment.

The Food Traceability market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Food Traceability Market on the basis of Types are

Meat Traceability System

Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System

Milk Food Traceability System

On The basis Of Application, the Global Food Traceability Market is Segmented into

Government Department

Food Suppliers

Retailers

Regions Are covered By Food Traceability Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Food Traceability Market

-Changing Food Traceability market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Food Traceability market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Food Traceability Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

