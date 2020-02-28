Food Testing Kits Market Projected to reach $3.98 billion by 2027 | Eurofins, IFP Institut Fur Produktqualit?t, Millipore Sigma, Neogen Corporation

According to Publisher, the Global Food Testing Kits market accounted for $1.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability.

Key players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc, Biom?rieux, Bio-Rad, Envirologix, Eurofins, IFP Institut Fur Produktqualit?t, Millipore Sigma, Neogen Corporation, Perkinelmer, Qiagen, Romer Labs, and Thermo Fisher

The food testing kits are used for applications including the analysis of the food chemistry like salt, sugar, PH level; food microbiology analysis, food allergen analysis, food toxin analysis, and food quality control determination to evaluate the quality and integrity of the food samples. These are used to determine allergens, pathogens, GMO’s, meat species, mycotoxins, and others using various technologies. The food testing kits are used to check the samples of a large number of solid and liquid food samples to comply with the standard quality controls.

Based on Technology, Immunoassay-Based segment the growth of the segment is constantly enhancing due to the several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, rapid test results, and ability to carry out screening of multiple targets such as pathogens, meat speciation, GMOs, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, and other residues. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing export activities, which need onsite testing and faster test results to meet the standards & regulations enforced by different countries and regions.

