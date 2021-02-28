Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Industry 2020 Global Market Analysis, Trends, Segments, Regions, Key Players, Types, End Users and Forecast to 2025

The Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market is the growing incidences of food-borne illnesses and poisoning by contaminated food products are the key factors driving market growth, globally.

Factor’s that drives the food safety testing systems and services market mainly includes consumer’s safety, health concerns, and preferences. Also, threat of foodborne illnesses, increase in demand for convenience and packaged food products and increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Romer Labs, among others.

Factors such as, microbiological testing requires long time to get the results, which affects manufacturers and delays product marketing, tough rapid testing has eased the testing market, but its high cost is affecting the market growth. Moreover, multiple test methodologies required by various regulations is another restraining factor for the food safety testing market.

The rising healthcare cost and increasing out-of-the pocket expenditure on healthcare by commoners have prompted the governments and regulatory authorities to set a robust food safety policy. Thus, consumer organizations and other non-profit government organizations are providing lucrative opportunity behind food safety policy in Food Safety Testing Systems & Services.

On the basis of Technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based technique, Immunoassay Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Culture Detection, Biosensors and others.

Based on Target Tested, the Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market is segmented into Pathogen, Residue, Allergens, GMO testing, Pesticides, Toxins, and others. GMO testing shows the largest market segment based on target tested.

Regionally, North America was the largest revenue generator in the Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market in 2017, because of high investments in research and development activities to investigate the potential medical of technology.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Target Based, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Manufacturer,

* Technology Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations and

* Research Institute.

