Food Safety Testing Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2020-2026: ALS Limited, Asurequality, Bureau Veritas, Covance, DTS Laboratories

Food safety testing refers to the inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. It is generally targeted at three primary food contaminants namely, pathogens, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate misdescription of food.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Microbial

GMO’s

Chemical Contaminants

Pesticides and Residues

Toxins

Food Allergen

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat & Poultry

Beverages

Processed Foods

Others

Table of Contents

Global Food Safety Testing Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Food Safety Testing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Food Safety Testing Market Forecast

