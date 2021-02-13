Food Preservatives-Global Market Outlook 2022

Description

The Global Food Preservatives Market is valued at $1.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2015 to 2022. Growing demand for processed foods, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the food preservatives market. However factors such as growing health concerns on the safety of food additives, increasing costs of natural preservatives and stringent regulations for products are hindering the market growth. Food preservatives are used to prevent the growth of microbes, extend the shelf life of food products, preserve the flavour, maintain nutritional value of the food products and decrease food spoilage.

Generally natural preservatives preferred over synthetic preservatives as the over usage of synthetic preservatives can be harmful. These are used across beverages, snacks, bakery, meat and others during processing and packaging. The food preservatives techniques are followed from ages as food is important for survival. North America has the largest market share followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income and changing food consumption pattern. Particularly China and India constitute major share in Asia Pacific market and also in global market.

Some of the key players in the market include Akzonobel N.V, BASF SE, Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, Cornion, Danisco A/S, Dover Chemical Corporation, DSM N.V, DuPont, Galactic, Galactic, Hawkins Watts Limited, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Tate & Lyle, Univar Inc. and Wanglong.

Product Types Covered:

Natural food preservatives

Salt

Alcohol

Edible Oil

Honey

Natamycin

Nisin

Onion

Rosemary Extracts

Sugar

Acetic acid/vinegar

Other Natural Preservatives

Chemical food preservatives

Synthetic Preservative

Sorbates

Benzoates

Propionates

her Product Types

Nitrites

Sulfates

Sulphites

Functions Covered:

Antioxidants

Tocopherol

Polyphenols

Flavonoids

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Butylated HydroxyAnisole (BHA)

Ascorbic acid

Other Antioxidants

Antimicrobials

Acetates

Benzoates

Edible oils

Lactates

Nitrites

Sorbates

Sulphites

Other Antimicrobials

Anti-enzymatic preservatives

Colorants

Flavoring agent

Nutrition enhancer

Sweeteners

Other Functions

Chelating agents/Enzyme inhibitors)

Applications Covered:

Bakery and confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & frozen products

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat

Milk products

Oils & fats

Poultry & sea food

Snacks

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural food preservatives

5.2.1 Salt

5.2.2 Alcohol

5.2.3 Edible Oil

5.2.4 Honey

5.2.5 Natamycin

5.2.6 Nisin

5.2.7 Onion

5.2.8 Rosemary Extracts

5.2.9 Sugar

5.2.10 Acetic acid/vinegar

5.2.11 Other Natural Preservatives

5.3 Chemical food preservatives

5.4 Synthetic Preservative

5.4.1 Sorbates

5.4.1.1 Sorbic Acid

5.4.1.2 Potassium Sorbate

5.4.2 Benzoates

5.4.2.1 Benzoic Acid

5.4.2.2 Sodium Benzoate

5.4.3 Propionates

5.4.3.1 Propionic Acid

5.4.3.2 Sodium Propionate

5.4.3.3 Calcium Propionate

5.5 Other Product Types

5.5.1 Nitrites

5.5.2 Sulfates

5.5.2.1 Sulfur Dioxide

5.5.2.2 Acetic Acid

5.5.2.3 Sodium Diacetate

5.5.2.4 Lactic Acid

5.5.3 Sulphites

6 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antioxidants

6.2.1 Tocopherol

6.2.2 Polyphenols

6.2.3 Flavonoids

6.2.4 Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)

6.2.5 Butylated HydroxyAnisole (BHA)

6.2.6 Ascorbic acid

6.2.7 Other Antioxidants

6.3 Antimicrobials

6.3.1 Acetates

6.3.2 Benzoates

6.3.3 Edible oils

6.3.4 Lactates

6.3.5 Nitrites

6.3.6 Sorbates

6.3.7 Sulphites

6.3.8 Other Antimicrobials

6.4 Anti-enzymatic preservatives

6.5 Colorants

6.6 Flavoring agent

6.7 Nutrition enhancer

6.8 Sweeteners

6.9 Other Functions

6.9.1 Chelating agents/Enzyme inhibitors

6.9.1.1 Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA)

6.9.1.2 Citric acid

7 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakery and confectionery

7.3 Beverages

7.4 Dairy & frozen products

7.5 Fruits and Vegetables

7.6 Meat

7.7 Milk products

7.8 Oils & fats

7.9 Poultry & sea food

7.10 Snacks

7.11 Other Applications

8 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

8.4.5 Egypt

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Akzonobel N.V.

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc.

10.4 Cargill, Incorporated

10.5 Celanese Corporation

10.6 Chr. Hansen A/S

10.7 Cornion

10.8 Danisco A/S

10.9 Dover Chemical Corporation

10.10 DSM N.V.

10.11 DuPont

10.12 Galactic

10.13 Galactic

10.14 Hawkins Watts Limited

10.15 Kemin Industries, Inc.

10.16 Kerry Group

10.17 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.18 Tate & Lyle

10.19 Univar Inc.

10.20 Wanglong

