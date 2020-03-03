Food Preservative Market Size, Share, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2025

Food Preservative Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Food Preservative Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Food preservation is the procedure of treating food with preservatives to slow down or stop spoilage caused by microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and others and elevates the food’s shelf life. It comprises limiting the oxidation of fats, which leads to rancidity.

The global food preservatives market is divided by function, type, geography, and application. By type, it is segmented into synthetic and natural. The natural food preservatives section is further segmented into salt, sugar, honey, vinegar, edible oil, alcohol, rosemary extracts, nicin, natamycin, and onion. The synthetic food preservatives section is further segmented into propionates, benzoates, sorbates, and others.

Sorbates are further divided into potassium sorbate and sorbic acid. Benzoates are divided as sodium benzoate and benzoic acid. Propionates are also divided into sodium propionate, propionic acid, and calcium propionate. The others section is divided into sulfur dioxide, nitrites, sodium diacetate, lactic acid, and acetic acid.

By function, the market is segmented into antioxidants, antimicrobials, and others. The application regions of the industry are widely divided into meat, beverages, bakery, seafood, poultry, dairy & frozen foods, oils & fats, confectionery, snacks, and others. The market is divided by regions into Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific.

By type, the salt section was the highest contributor to the natural food preservatives market. This was credited to salt being cheap, easily available, and one of earliest forms of food preservation employed all over the globe.

Key Players in the Food Preservative Market Report

The major players included in the global food preservative market forecast are Akzo Nobel N.V., Danisco A/S, Cargill, Incorporated, Kemin Industries, Inc., Celanese Corporation, Hawkins Watts Limited, Tate & Lyle, Univar Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group, Galactic, Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc., PuracBiochem B.V., Kilo Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Albemarle Corporation, and Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Food Preservative Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Sorbates

Sorbic Acid

Potassium Sorbate

Benzoates

Others

By Function:

Antimicrobials

Antioxidants

Others

By Application:

Bakery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Oils & Fats

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Snacks

Confectionery

Beverages

Others

The Global Food Preservatives Market Is Powered By Changing User Preferences Toward Food And Beverages

The global food preservatives market is powered by changing user preferences toward food and beverages. Rise in requirement for convenience products has resulted in rise in the requirement for foods with longer shelf life, thereby powering the global food preservatives market growth. Increase in usage of ready-to-eat food products also powered the usage of natural food preservatives in the recent time. Rise in requirement for organic food goods limits the global food preservatives market development as they often do not have any preservatives.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

