Food Irradiation Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

Food irradiation is a technology that improves safety and extends the shelf life of food by reducing or eliminating microorganisms and insects.

In 2017, the size of the global food irradiation services market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.

This report focuses on the status of the global food irradiation service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.

The main players covered in this study

Gray Star

Nordion

SADEX

STERIS

Sterigenics

Tecleor

Food Technology Service, Inc. (FTSI)

SureBeam

Zhejiang Bigradium

Market segment by Type, the product can be divided into

Electron Beam Radiation

Gamma Radiation

X-Ray Radiation

Market segment by Application, divided into

fruits and vegetables

spices

grain foods

meat and poultry

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are:

analyze the state of the global food irradiation service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of the Food Irradiation Service in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the food irradiation service market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

