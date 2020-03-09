Food Irradiation Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

Food irradiation is a technology that improves safety and extends the shelf life of food by reducing or eliminating microorganisms and insects.
In 2017, the size of the global food irradiation services market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.
This report focuses on the status of the global food irradiation service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the Food Irradiation Service in the United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378899
The main players covered in this study
Gray Star
Nordion
SADEX
STERIS
Sterigenics
Tecleor
Food Technology Service, Inc. (FTSI)
SureBeam
Zhejiang Bigradium
Market segment by Type, the product can be divided into
Electron Beam Radiation
Gamma Radiation
X-Ray Radiation
Market segment by Application, divided into
fruits and vegetables
spices
grain foods
meat and poultry
Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378899
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are: to
analyze the state of the global food irradiation service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of the Food Irradiation Service in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the food irradiation service market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-food-irradiation-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the world food irradiation service market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Radiation by electron beam
1.4.3 Gamma radiation
1.4.4 X-ray radiation
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Market share of the global food irradiation service by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Fruits and vegetables
1.5.3 Spices
1.5.4 Cereal-based foods
1.5.5 Meat and poultry
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 Years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Market size
of food irradiation services 2.2 Growth trends of food irradiation services by region
2.2.1 Size of the food irradiation services market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of food irradiation services by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main trends in
market 2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Major Players
3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ food irradiation services
3.1.1 Revenues of the global food irradiation service by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Market share of global food irradiation service revenues by manufacturer (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global market concentration for food irradiation services (CRChapter five: and HHI)
3.2 Main players in food irradiation services
Suite …
About us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.
Contact us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, USA
Telephone : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155