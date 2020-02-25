Food Extrusion Market Trends and Overseas with Top Leading Players like: Baker Perkins, Pavan SpA, Groupe Legris Industries, Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc., Flexicon Corporation, others

Food Extrusion Market: Inclusive Insight

The Food Extrusion Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Food Extrusion market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. Global food extrusion market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Baker Perkins, Pavan SpA, Groupe Legris Industries, Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc., Flexicon Corporation, The Bonnot Company, Bühler AG, Triott Group B.V., Coperion GmbH, Frito-Lay North America, Inc, Calbee, Inc., , Lindquist Machine Corporation, Mondelēz International., MERICAN EXTRUSION INTERNATIONAL, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, others

In June 2019, Bühler had launched single-screw extruder PolyOne which is used to increase the capacity of production and helps to prevent recall of products. This launch will increase the product portfolio and revenue of a company

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Food Extrusion Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Food Extrusion Industry market:

– The Food Extrusion Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Food Extrusion Market Trends | Industry Segment by Extruder (Single Screw Extruders, Twin Screw Extruders, Contra Twin Screw Extruders), Process (Hot Extrusion, Cold Extrusion), Food Product (Breakfast Cereals, Savory Snacks, Flours & Starches, Bread, Functional Ingredients, Textured Protein, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Food extrusion is a process of homogenizing, mixing and shaping low water content food materials and more recently high moisture food materials to intermediary or end products by forcing them through a specially designed die. This is used in agricultural industries as well as food industries. It is an important step in manufacturing process, which consists of mixing, fluid flow, particle size reduction, shearing, melting, texturizing, caramelizing, plasticizing and shaping. Extrusion offers innovative opportunities for altering food for improving quality and digestibility. The current trends of extruded flours includes gluten-free, phenolic-rich, low glycemic and fat replacers functional food.

Market Drivers

Increase in the processed food industry will propel the growth of market

Growing adoption of nutritional eatables intake including extruded snacks is boosting the market growth

Rising demand for weight management may fuel the market in the forecast period

High consumption of processed food is also driving the market growth

Increasing disposable income of population can flourish the market for a long run

Market Restraints

Unstable climatic condition can impact the raw material production which will hamper the market growth

Stringent food regulations is also retraining the growth of the market in the forecast period

Research Methodology: Global Food Extrusion Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Food Extrusion Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Food Extrusion Industry Production by Regions

– Global Food Extrusion Industry Production by Regions

– Global Food Extrusion Industry Revenue by Regions

– Food Extrusion Industry Consumption by Regions

Food Extrusion Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Food Extrusion Industry Production by Type

– Global Food Extrusion Industry Revenue by Type

– Food Extrusion Industry Price by Type

Food Extrusion Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Food Extrusion Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Food Extrusion Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Food Extrusion Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Food Extrusion Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Food Extrusion Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Food Extrusion industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

