Food Enzymes Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to the global food enzymes market report by IMARC Group, the market was worth US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.55 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years. Food enzymes, such as protease, amylase and lipase, are complex bioingredients that break down proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and fats, among other nutrients present in the food into simpler forms. They are primarily used for improving the texture, flavor and fragrance of food products through the process of fermentation. They also aid significantly in the preservation, coagulation and tenderization of beverages and bakery and dairy products.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-enzymes-market/requestsample

Global Food Enzymes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the thriving food and beverage industry that uses enzymes for various purposes, including protein processing, baking confectionary items, producing cheese and brewing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, shifting dietary preferences of consumers toward organic and natural food products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Also, owing to busy schedules and hectic lifestyles of the consumers, there is an increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food products that use these enzymes for improving the shelf-life of the products. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-enzymes-market

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Food Enzymes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Source

5.5 Market Breakup by Formulation

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Carbohydrase

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Amylase

6.1.2.2 Cellulase

6.1.2.3 Lactase

6.1.2.4 Pectinase

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Protease

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lipase

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Microorganisms

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Bacteria

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fungi

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Plants

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Animals

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Formulation

8.1 Powder

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Processed Foods

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Dairy Products

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Bakery Products

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Confectionery Products

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 DowDuPont

15.3.2 Amway

15.3.3 BASF

15.3.4 DSM

15.3.5 Novozymes

15.3.6 Chr. Hansen

15.3.7 Kerry Group

15.3.8 Biocatalysts

15.3.9 Puratos Group

15.3.10 Advanced Enzyme Tech

15.3.11 Sequence Biotech

15.3.12 Amano Enzyme

15.3.13 Aum Enzymes

15.3.14 Bioseutica

15.3.15 Dyadic International Inc.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1624&flag=C

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse related reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vietnam-aquafeed-market-report-industry-overview-growth-rate-and-forecast-2024-2020-01-31

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/shrimp-feed-market-report-global-industry-overview-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2019-2024-2019-07-26

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.