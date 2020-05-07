Food – Drink Packaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026 | Amcor Limited, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, WestRock Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Food – Drink Packaging Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Amcor Limited, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, WestRock Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Cellpack AG Packaging, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Bemis Company, Inc., CONSTANTIA, AR Packaging Group AB, Huhtamaki, Mondi, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Food – Drink Packaging Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Food – Drink Packaging Industry market:

– The Food – Drink Packaging Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Food – Drink Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Packaging Materials (Rigid Plastic Materials, Semi-Rigid Packaging , Flexible Plastic Packaging, Paperboard Packaging, Leather Packaging, Wood Packaging, Earthenware Packaging, Vegetable Fibers & Textile Packaging, Metal Packaging, Beverages Cans, Aerosol, Glass), Application (Beer Packaging, Carbonated Soft Drinks Packaging, Energy Drink Packaging, Ready to Drink Ice Tea Packaging, Alcoholic Drink Packaging, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish, & Poultry, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Other Food Products), Technology (Shrink Wrapping, Shrink Sleeve Wrapping, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Sealed Tray Food Packaging, Fin Seal/Flow Wrap Packaging, Vertical Foam Fill Seal Packaging, Folding Carton Packaging, Corrugated Tray & Case Packaging), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Food and drink packaging is used to provide protection and safety to the food and drinks from temperature, bacteria etc. These packaging also extends the shelf life of the food. The packaging also contains information about the product like manufacturing date, recipe, nutritional value etc. Today, due to the hectic schedule people prefer ready to eat meal which is the major factor fuelling the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The UK Government’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee announced that to check the progress of the packaging manufacturer, retailer and producer they will inquire plastic food and drink packaging. The main aim is to find whether some food requires plastic packaging or alternatives can be used as well. They want to find some alternative that is more environment friendly than plastic.

In March 2019, Klöckner Pentaplast announced the launch of their new Jewel food-to-go packaging line which uses polyethylene terephthalate. They will be available in different sizes as per the need and requirement of the consumer. They are flexible packaging and can be used in industries like pharmaceutical, medical device, card markets and food.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for ready to eat meal among consumer is driving the market.

Increasing awareness for healthy and fresh food among consumer is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material used in packaging is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government rules related to plastic packaging is restraining the market.

At the Last, Food – Drink Packaging industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

