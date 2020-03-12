Food Diagnostic Market Size to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 8%

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Food Diagnostic Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global food diagnostic market was valued at USD 11 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20 Billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 8% in 2019-2025.

Contamination of food is increasing due to increase in import and exports of food, coupled with pesticides to increase shelf life of the product is further driving the growth of the food diagnostic market around the globe. Pathogens are the major contaminants of food like meat, seafood, poultry, and dairy products. Government has imposed strict regulations on prevention of food borne diseases, which is also expected to increase growth of food diagnostic market globally. The food diagnostic market is expected to have positive impact due to the concerns about food safety in consumers. One of the recent developments in this field is the launch of mobile food-testing van in Hyderabad, India. MIT (Massachusetts institute of technology) has developed a technology, which can test the food faster. Multi-dimensional analytical separation methods along with hybrid ion mobility are the upcoming trends for food analysis lab.

Food diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of type, food tested, and region. Based on type, the global food diagnostic market is divided into consumables and systems. Food tested segment analyzed in the global food diagnostic market are processed food, cereals & grains, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy products and others. The food diagnostic market has analyzed across the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Biorex Food Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomérieux SA, Randox Food Diagnostics, Foss, Hygiena, LLC, 3M Company, Merk Kgaa, and others.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of food diagnostic market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of food diagnostic market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of food diagnostic market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the food diagnostic market space.

The report segments the global food diagnostic market as follows:

Food Diagnostic Market, Type Segment Analysis

Consumables

Systems

Food Diagnostic Market, Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Processed Food

Cereals & Grains

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Others

Food Diagnostic Market, Region Segment Analysis