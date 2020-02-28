Food Contact Paper Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Food Contact Paper Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new food contact paper Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the food contact paper and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the food contact paper market include Mondi Plc, Twin River Paper Company, Nordic Paper, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, BPM Inc., Seaman Paper Company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., KRPA Holding CZ, SCG Packaging PCL, Metsä Board Corporation, Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd, Asian Pulp & Paper Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj., Quick Pack Pacific Co., Ltd., PT Parisindo Pratama, Detmold Group, PT. Maesindo Indonesia, Harwal Group of Companies and Pt Pola Paperindo Jayatama. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Demand for fresh foods and fast foods, which have a special requirement of lightweight packaging, put forth a positive influence on this market. The changing buying behavior of consumers and the growth of the processed food industry drive the growth of food contact paper market. Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions over plastic and aluminum packaging is one of the key factors likely to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing healthcare awareness among consumers and rising demand packed foods are major significant factors to gain the global food contact paper market.

Large demand of bakery products, fast food demand availability of dairy products in various packaging are some other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Recently several companies are increasing use of food contact papers which are made from recycled materials to improve food sustainability and cut packaging cost. In addition, advancement of using recycled paper in food packaging industry is expected to provide new market opportunities for the global food contact paper market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each type, application, and end-user segment in the global market of food contact paper.

Market Segmentation

The entire food contact paper market has been sub-categorized into type, application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Kraft Paper

Specialty Paper

Recycled Paper

By Thickness

Up to 30 GSM

30-50 GSM

Above 50 GSM

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fresh Food

Fast Food

Dairy Products

Baby Food

Others

By End User

Hotels & Restaurants

Bakeries & Cafes

Fast Food Outlets

Movie Cinemas

Airline & Railway Catering

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Food Contact Paper market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

