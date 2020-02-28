Food Certification Market Worth $15.99 billion by 2027 – Asure Quality, Dekra , ALS Limited, BSI Group, Sealk, DNV GL

According to Publisher, the Global Food Certification market accounted for $8.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Asure Quality Ltd., Dekra SE, ALS Limited, LLC, BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd., Sealk, DNV GL, TUV SUD AG, Group AS, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group PLC, TQ Cert Services Private, Lloyd’s Register, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, NSF International, and INDOCERT.

Food certification is verification by regulatory bodies, which ensures that the processes, systems, and products in the food supply chain are according to the accepted limits of food safety standard. It is based on results of inspections, audits, and tests, which provide assurance to the consumer that the food products are according to the national and international food quality standard. It includes processes related to the storage, handling, and preparation of food products. The benefits of food certification are consistent production of safe and quality food products with reduced risks of contamination, which decreases food recall from the market.

GLOBAL Food Certification – MARKET SEGMENTATION



Global Food Certification Market – By Type

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP)

Product and Process Based Certifications

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

British Retail Consortium (BRC)

International Organization for Standardization (ISO 22000)

Safe Quality Food (SQF)

USDA Organic Certification

Kosher Certification

International Food Standard (IFS)

European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

Global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)

S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Halal Certification

Free-From’ Certifications

Other Certification Types



Global Food Certification Market – By Application

Infant Food

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

Deep Processing Food

Snacks

Rough Machining Food

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Beverages

Fresh Food

Dairy Products

Free-From Foods

Organic Food

Ready-to-Eat Food

Other Applications

By application, meat, poultry, and seafood products segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. A certification system is required for the entire chain of meat, poultry, and seafood products for the process of importers, exporters, and distributors. Rising meat product recalls across various countries are fueling the demand for this market for meat, poultry, and seafood products. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the market is mainly driven by the strong food safety rules and guidelines imposed by the governments across the North American countries for imported goods.

Table of Content



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Food Certification Market, By Supply Chain

6 Global Food Certification Market, By Risk Category

7 Global Food Certification Market, By Certification Type

8 Global Food Certification Market, By Type

9 Global Food Certification Market, By Application

10 Global Food Certification Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

