Food Certification Market Trends, Demand and Forecast with Market Players- DEKRA North America, Inc., Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, SGS SA, DNV GL AS, others

The well-established Key players in the market are: DEKRA North America, Inc., Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, SGS SA, DNV GL AS, Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins USA, Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited, AsureQuality, Kiwa, among other domestic and global players.

Food Certification Market Trends | Industry Segment by Risk (High-Risk Foods, Low-Risk Foods), Application (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Dairy products, Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Free-From Foods, Others) Type (ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, Halal, Kosher, Free-From Certifications, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Certification Market

Global food certification market is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Accelerating instances of food fraud, foodborne illness and stringent rules and regulation to control the adverse effect of the same are factors for the growth of the food certification market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Prevailing familiarity about the benefits of certified food products for the health safety is propelling the market growth of food certification market. To build the consumer trust and reliability food certification process is taking a good adopting rate across the globe, this development in food and beverage industry is germinating a good demand of market. To maintain the brand authenticity and strong attested portfolio of consumable food products, food certification is required which will help the market to grow. Mandate parameters of Halal in meat products and lower down the labelling adulteration are helping the food certification market to grow during the anticipated time period of 2020 to 2027.

During the seven year space of business growth, food certification market is exposed to some curbing factors as well, such as absence of compatibility in certification and food guidelines, dearth of proper food certification infrastructure in the emerging economy, rising cases of false labelling, will act as restraint for food certification market. To overcome such issues, adoption of mandate safety parameters promoted by food industry and certification of organic food will work as opportunity for the market growth, during the projected time phase.

Food Certification Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the food certification market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Competitive Landscape and Food Certification Market Share Analysis

Food certification market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to food certification market.

