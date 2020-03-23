Food Antioxidants Market 2018: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2028

Food Antioxidants: Market Outlook

In the past decade, people have become more health conscious, and have started consuming antioxidants for nutrition requirements. Antioxidants that increase immunity, enhance memory, and help stay active, provided that the product is completely organic, are always high in demand. Antioxidants are usually in the powder or liquid form. Dietary antioxidants can also contain substances that are not confirmed as being essential to life, but instead are marketed as possessing a beneficial biological effect – plant pigments or polyphenols. Antioxidants help in the prevention of diseases and promote good health. Antioxidants are of two different types – industrial antioxidants and food antioxidants. Industrial antioxidants are derived from petroleum, but food antioxidants are derived from fresh fruits and vegetables.

Food antioxidants are beneficial to the health in different ways, such as for eye health, prostate health, heart health, and urinary tract health. Boosting the intake of food antioxidants in the diet will protect the human body against immune system issues, memory problems, and mood disorders. The growing demand for the food and beverages sector will enhance the growth of the food antioxidants market.

Food Antioxidants and its Various Properties

The human body naturally produces more free radicals. In order to counter the damaging effects caused by free radicals, the body produces antioxidants. But in most cases, the number of free radicals produced is more when compared to the naturally occurring antioxidants. The body has to maintain a balance in the antioxidant count, so an external supply of antioxidants are required. These antioxidants benefit the body by removing free radicals from the stream. The external supply of antioxidants is provided by fresh fruits and vegetables, which are called food antioxidants.

Food antioxidants provide various health benefits to different parts of the body. Beta carotene is a type of food antioxidant that is predominantly found in plants, and is beneficial for the eyes. Lycopene, another type of food antioxidant, is beneficial for prostate health. Flavonoid food antioxidants are beneficial for heart health, and proanthocyanidin food antioxidants are beneficial for urinary tract health. Food antioxidants help protect the skin from high levels of UV rays and photooxidative damage to the skin. Food antioxidants help enhance the immune system, and protect the cell membranes from cellular damage and mutations that can cause cancer.

Considering the various benefits of food antioxidants, the market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

Global Food Antioxidants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product form, the global food antioxidants market has been segmented as:

Powder Food Antioxidants

Liquid Food Antioxidants

On the basis of nature, the global food antioxidants market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global food antioxidants market has been segmented as:

Carrots

Sweet Potatoes

Maize

Chili Peppers

Mushrooms

Tomatoes

Red Cabbage

Others

On the basis of end use, the global food antioxidants market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers Bakery & Confectionery Frozen Desserts Snacks and Bars Edible Oils Processed Meat Poultry Fish Pharmaceuticals Supplements Nutraceuticals



Global Food Antioxidants Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global food antioxidants market identified across the value chain include E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BTSA BIOTECNOLOGíAS APLICADAS S.L, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Brenntag North America, Inc., Astrra Chemicals, VDH CHEM TECH PVT. LTD., CFS North America, LLC, Koninklijke DSM N V, and Barentz Group, among players.