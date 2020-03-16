Food Allergens And Intolerance Testing Market Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market is accounted for $415.77 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1200.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Increasing cases of food mislabelling to mandate effective food testing, rising public awareness regarding food allergens, and growing trend of food recalls are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, ameliorate allergies caused by meat restricting the market growth.

Food allergies or food intolerances have affected nearly every person at some of point in their lifetime. However, there is a difference between food allergies and food intolerance. A food allergy causes hypersensitivity of the body’s immune system. It involves an abnormal response triggered by the immune system upon ingestion of certain kind of food. The most common food allergens reported in food allergy or intolerance testing include cow’s milk, peanuts, eggs, seafood, shellfish, soy, wheat and tree nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts, pistachios and walnuts. If the immune system is not involved in the reaction to a food then it is known as food intolerance.

Based on source, soy segment is widely used as a base ingredient for plant-based pork, beef, and chicken products, owing to its high protein content and meat-like texture. By Geography, North America estimated to have a lucrative growth over the last few years has enabled the regional market to emerge as a lucrative space for intolerance foods.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market include DuPont Nutrition & Health, Life Technologies, Neogen Corp., YorkTest Laboratories, Alletess Medical Laboratory, ImmuneTech, NHS Choices, Elisa Technologies, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp), Bio-Reference Laboratories, Mayo Medical Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, ViraCor-IBT Laboratories, Immuno Laboratories Inc., Allermetrix Inc., MRT Laboratories Inc and Serolab.

Causes Covered:

• Additives

• Allergen

• Enzyme Deficiencies

• Other Causes

Test Types Covered:

• Enzyme Linked Immunoassay

• Rapid Screening Tests

• Target Detection Tests

• Other Test Types

Clinical Tests Covered:

• Alternative Allergy Tests

• Blood Tests

• Conventional Tests

• Other Clinical Tests

Source of Foods Covered:

• Cola Nut

• Corn

• Cow’s Milk

• Egg

• Fish

• Nuts

• Pea

• Shellfish

• Soy

• Wheat

• Yeast

• Other Source of Foods

Methods Covered:

• In-Vitro

• In-Vivo

Products Covered:

• Baby Food

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Beverages

• Convenience Foods

• Dairy

• Grains & Nuts

• Meat & Poultry

• Other Products

End-Users Covered:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

