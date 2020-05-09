Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Opportunities Assessments to 2026 | Enjoy Life Foods; Dr. Schär; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Hygiena, LLC; General Mills Inc.; Pamela’s Products – Gluten-Free; others

Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market: Inclusive Insight

The Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Enjoy Life Foods; Dr. Schär; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Hygiena, LLC; General Mills Inc.; Pamela’s Products – Gluten-Free; Semper AB; Gluten Free Foods Limited; Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.; Alpro; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; DuPont; ALLETESS MEDICAL LABORATORY; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Nima Labs, Inc.; YorkTest; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and ELISA Technologies, Inc.

Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market By Methods (In-Vitro, In-Vivo), Clinical Test (Skin-Based Test, Blood Tests, Alternative Allergy, Others), Source of Food (Cow’s Milk, Egg, Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Nuts, Yeast, Cola Nut, Pea, Soy, Others), Ingredient Testing Type (Enzyme Linked Immunoassay, PCR, Bio-Sensors, Others), Food Product (Bakery & Confectionary Products, Beverages, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Others), End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1056.49 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the number of individuals suffering from food allergies and food intolerance; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing awareness and availability of the products due to an expansion of distribution channels is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Highlighting the allergies and intolerance that might not be present in patients with certain tests is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Nima Labs, Inc. announced the launch of peanut allergy portable sensor so that even the slightest hints of that particular product can be detected in minimum of five minutes. For that, the user just needs to insert the food product in a disposable test capsule, which is inserted into the device and the device informs the app connected with the user’s phone via bluetooth regarding the peanut content of the food.

In September 2018, Hygiena, LLC announced that they had acquired Biomedal’s Food Safety division to their business portfolio. The division offering a number of food allergen tests, focused majorly on gluten. The product termed as “GlutenTox” helps in the detection of immunogenic component associated with gluten intolerance in individuals. The business division will be renamed as “Hygiena Diagnóstica España S.L.” and will continue its operations from Seville, Spain.

