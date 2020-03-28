Fondant Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2025

Growth Prospects of the Global Fondant Market

The comprehensive study on the Fondant market provides crucial insights to the stakeholders who are vying to solidify their presence in the current and future market landscape. The various factors that are likely to shape the course of the Fondant market over the next decade are thoroughly analyzed in the report. The study represents the market share in terms of US$ XX Mn/Bn and volume (XX units).

The report splits the global Fondant market based on product type wherein a complete analysis of the various products including, product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4 is provided. The market share of each product, the adoption rate, pricing analysis and more is included in the report along with accurate tables, graphs, and figures. The market is further segmented on the basis of end use and tracks the scope of each end use over the stipulated time frame. The various end uses covered in the report include end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Fondant market:

How has the development of end use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Fondant market? Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period? Are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using conventional techniques? Why are the sales of product 2 higher than product 1? Is there any development in terms of product innovation in the Fondant market?

Application analysis

The presented study dissects the global Fondant market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.

The quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market scenario in different regions and key success factors impacting the growth of the market in each region is provided in the market study. The different regions covered in the report include:

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fondant market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NAFTA, Global Sugar Art, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., Cake & Craft, WILTON BRANDS LLC, Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG, The Lucks Company among others.

Key Product Launches in Fondant Market

In Dec 2016, Barry Callebaut had launched specialty decorations portfolio with the launch of Mona Lisa Rolled Fondant. The product line was developed to offer solutions for the most common challenges cake artists encounter when working with fondant products.

Opportunities for Fondant Market Participants

The fondant market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fondant product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fondant containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the fondant market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the fondant market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the fondant market

The cost structure of the fondant and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key fondant segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key fondant market participants

Competitive landscape of the fondant market, including detailed profiles of the top players in fondant market

Essential findings of the market study:

A detailed analysis of the consumption and purchasing patterns in various regional markets

Scope of innovation in the Fondant market in the upcoming years

Impact of technology on the production of Fondant over the forecast period

Insights related to recent developments in the Fondant market such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Assessment of the current and overview of the pipeline research and development projects

