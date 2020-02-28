Foliar Fertilizer Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Global Foliar Fertilizer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

The report on foliar fertilizer market covers a detailed assessment on foliar fertilizer manufacturers worldwide. Various players including, but not limited to, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, EuroChem Group Ag and K+S AG have been covered in the foliar fertilizer market report.

Companies are introducing new products in their portfolio to increase their scope of application in the foliar fertilizer space. For instance, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC has introduced CitriFlo that is a foliar fertilizer used on flowers and fruit plants. It has also introduced Kendal, a nutrient supplement that enhances plant defenses. Furthermore, companies are focusing on strategic acquisitions to cater to the foliar fertilizer demand particularly in the emerging economies. For instance, EuroChem Group AG acquired Agricola Bulgaria Ead to develop its foliar fertilizer footprint in the Eastern Europe. It has also acquired Emerger Fertilizantes for distribution of foliar fertilizer products in Latin America.

K+S AG is focusing on expanding its activities in East Africa owing to the potential opportunities in regions such as Uganda where foliar fertilizers are relatively less with marginal crop yields. It is investing in fertilizer blending facilities in Uganda with a focus on developing digital trading platform with local vendors to distribute its foliar fertilizer products.

Foliar fertilizers include various components in different proportions mainly comprising of phosphorous, nitrogen and potassium. Foliar fertilizer is water soluble and can be directly applied on plant leaves in its liquid form. Foliar fertilizer facilitates plant growth by boosting nutrient density and eliminating nutrient deficiencies. Foliar fertilizers are eight times more powerful and effective than soil applied fertilizers.

Fact.MR has compiled vital insights on the foliar fertilizer demand and sales and has presented systematically in its new publication – “Foliar Fertilizer Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking 2018-2028”. The foliar fertilizer market report offers complete understanding of key dynamics influencing the foliar fertilizer demand. The report includes in-depth assessment on past, present and future foliar fertilizer market scenario across regional markets.

The foliar fertilizer market has been segmented comprehensively to include all angles of the marketplace. The foliar fertilizer market is segmented by composition (nitrogen, potassium, phosphorous, others), by crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, others), by nature (mineral, organic) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa). Country-level analysis on the adoption of foliar fertilizer has also been provided in the report.

What trends are impacting the sales of the foliar fertilizer and how can foliar fertilizer manufacturers leverage them?

Which is the most lucrative regional market with respect to the foliar fertilizer adoption and demand?

What is the sales valuation of foliar fertilizer in Japan?

Which type of crop will account for larger sales of foliar fertilizer?

To what extent can mineral foliar fertilizer contribute to the overall growth of foliar the fertilizer market?

Data and statistics compiled in the foliar fertilizer market report have been gleaned using a unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research along with information on foliar fertilizer use from external sources have been gathered to obtain a high-level scrutiny on foliar fertilizer market. This research process enables high foliar fertilizer market data accuracy providing actionable intelligence.

