Folding Bike Market Size, Share and Top Key Players by Forecast Research 2025

Modern lifestyle and busy schedules force people to operate without exercise and just eat junk food which in turn leads to obesity or overweight. Hence, rising health issues amongst users increase the requirement for folding bicycle in the years to come.

A folding bicycle is a 2-wheeled transportation, with pedals, which can be folded into a compressed form, facilitating easy park and transport. From last few years, the bicycle with extra features such as folding has been seeing a rise in demand. Long walking distance between station, workplaces, and homes have motivated users to adopt bicycle as an everyday transportation mode.

Different substances employed for the folding bicycle are steel, carbon fiber, and aluminum. Selection of substance relies upon the weight, cost, rigidity, and stress. The folding bicycle is normally compact and can be employed as a transportation mode in an educational and industrial sector.

Offline distribution channel was the biggest section. A huge number of users select to buy from this channel owing to the accessibility of test drive options. These stores are also offering tailored purchasing options, where users can select their tailored colors and designs. In addition to this, availability of different branded goods in domestic supermarkets or other shops will power the requirement for this channel in the coming future.

26 inch size folding bicycle created a huge revenue. These goods are suggested majorly for the users with a height of 5.5–6 inches. Over the last few years, mountain biking has turned out to be popular as they provide health advantages comprising enhanced blood circulation, increased brain power, less stress on the joints, improved mood, reduced stress, coordination for whole body workout, and improved balance. The users, particularly mountain bikers, are predicted to prefer these goods over the coming years.

Key Players in the Folding Bike Market Report

The major players included in the global folding bike market forecast are DAHON North America, Inc., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Cyclecentric Ltd., Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Decathlon S.A., Dawes Cycles Limited, Montague Corporation, Citizen Bike Inc., Mobility Holdings, Ltd., Hummingbird Bike Company, Ltd., and Biketec AG, among others.

Folding Bike Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Mid-Fold

Vertical Fold

Triangle Hinge

Magnet Folding

Suspension System

Others

By Wheel Size

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

700 Cc

Others

By Application

Sports

Fitness

Commercial

By Price Range

Premium

Economy

Low

