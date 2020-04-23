Foldable Smartphone Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, and Recent Advancements Report 2020- Royole Corp, Microsoft Corp

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Foldable Smartphone including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Foldable Smartphone investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Foldable Smartphone Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 21.3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Foldable phones are set at the forefront of smartphone technology to be commercialized by the end of the year 2019. Combining the attributes of a large-screen tab with the portability of smartphones is expected to attract the customer base. New entrants, such as Samsung and Huawei will set the trend of this new technology.

There is intense competition between prominent smartphone vendors to lead the race of foldable smartphone devices across emerging economies. Some of the emerging firms are working rigorously in defeating the shortcomings of their device prototypes, which will help them in using technology and launching these potentially groundbreaking products in the near future, due to which the foldable smartphone market is expected to witness lucrative growth. The market is fueled by the technical capabilities of companies to incorporate them into their products with different designs, thereby confirming their practicality and usefulness. The dual-screen foldable smartphone is also considered under the scope of the study that is compatible with the OS according to their configuration.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Commercialised Vendors (Market Ready), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo Group Limited), Royole Corp, Microsoft Corp., Emerging Vendors, Sony Corp., Xiaomi Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Apple Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Oppo Co. Ltd., TCL Corp., ZTE Corporation

Market Scenario

Front-to-Front Fold Type is Gaining Traction During the Forecast Period

– The foldable smartphone market is characterized by its constantly changing dynamics, due to the advancement in technologies and product upgradation thereby supporting the market over the last few years and is expected to continue doing so in the near future. Some of the prominent players are patenting their design architecture of folding smartphones to be launched soon. for instance, Apple, Inc. has patented its folding phone with a hinge heating technology to protect it from damage incurred in use over time.

– The increased awareness among consumers regarding the latest trend in smartphone technologies across developed economies is fueling the demand for such product where the evolving business strategies of manufacturers providing innovative offerings of foldable design is boosting the market growth.

– The smartphone makers are experimenting with different form factors for their foldable smartphones. For instance, it can be seen in Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, as each of these phones looks different from others but prefer front-to-front fold (inward fold) display technology.

Competitive Landscape

– November 2019 – HUAWEIs SmartCareBOE (Business Operations Enablement) was introduced at the TM Forum Digital Transformation Asia (TM Forum DTA) conference in Kuala Lumpur, November 12 -14 for global carrier representatives, industry consulting companies and ecosystem partners. The HUAWEI SmartCareBOE solution is designed to enable carriers to achieve experience-driven and data-driven digital service operations to accelerate digital business development and new business growth.

– May 2019 – Royole Corporation had collaboration with Louis Vuitton, to worked together on the world’s first fashion handbags to feature fully flexible displays and sensors. Louis Vuitton’s appropriately named “Canvas of the Future” range includes three iconic leather bags featuring Royole’s patented flexible displays and flexible sensors, so users can show custom images and videos as well as controlling the displays using the flexible touchscreen interface.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Foldable Smartphone Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

