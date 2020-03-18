Foam Roller Market Trend, Industry Types, Manufacturers, Top Key Players and Forecast Research Report 2025

Foam Roller Market studies the Foam Roller market, Foam roller is a useful training tool to use as part of your recovery or regeneration plan. Foam rolling may improve athletic performance and flexibility and reduce workout soreness and muscle pain.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Foam Roller increases by 20800 K Units in 2017 from 12640 K Units in 2012, with a CAGR of 10.47%. The whole market value is about 196.13 million USD in 2017.

Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption region of Foam Roller in the world and china is the biggest production region. In 2016, North America consumption accounted for about 35.61% share, Europe consumption accounted for about 31.44%.

The worldwide market for Foam Roller is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2025, from 200 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Foam Roller Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Trigger Point

TECHNOGYM

Hatha

Yes4All

RumbleRoller

ADIDAS

JOINFIT

Aimeishi

Tokuyo

LianHong

Market Segment by Type covers:

Hollow Foam Roller

Solid Foam Roller

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Commercial Use

Family Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Foam Roller Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Foam Roller Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Foam Roller, with sales, revenue, and price of Foam Roller, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Foam Roller, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Foam Roller market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Foam Roller sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

