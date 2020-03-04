Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Pricing Analysis by 2025

The global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Beacon Power
Active Power
Siemens
Calnetix Technologies
Alstom Transport
POWERTHRU
AFS Trinity Power
Amber Kinetics
CCM
GKN Hybrid Power
Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC
Kinetic Traction Systems
Piller Group
STORNETIC
Temporal Power
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Steel Rims
Composite Rims
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
UPS
Wind Turbines
Automobile
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
