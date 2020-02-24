Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2026

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market is valued approximately USD 16.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies that is utilized to eliminate sulfur dioxide (SO) caused by coal combustion of boilers or from fossil-fuel power plants. This flue gas desulfurization consists of removing SO from the Flue gas before it is emitted. Rise in Environmental Awareness and Stringent Regulations related with emissions of harmful gases emitted by various industrial processes in the environment are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, according to the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment, CCME introduced Canadian Ambient Air quality Standards (CAAQS) that plays a significant role for air quality management in Canada. These standards have also been developed for ozone, nitrogen, fine particulate matter and Sulphur dioxide. Also, CAAQS are revised in every five years to ensure they are strict enough to protect human health and environment. Similarly, the 2018, European Environment Agency, are planning to implement stringent emission limits to cut emission of Sulphur dioxide 66% by 2030 as compared to 2016. Apart from this, rising number of coal fired plants in India and China is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. As per Federal power ministry of India, India’s coal-fired power generation capacity is rise 22.4% by 2022. However, emergence of alternative and renewable sources of energy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register steady growth across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing industrialization coupled with rising usage of cement and other materials. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising manufacturing industries coupled with growing presence of coal fired power plants would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Market player included in this report are::

*Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

*General Electric

*Doosan Lentjes

*Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

*Rafako

*Siemens

*Flsmidth

*Hamon Corporation

*Clyde Bergemann Power Group

*Marsulex Environmental Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Installation:

Greenfield

Brownfield

By Type:

Wet FGD System

Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System

By End User:

Power Generation

Chemical

Iron & Steel

Cement Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

