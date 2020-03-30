Flow Meters Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

The global Flow Meters market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Flow Meters Market report profiles the following companies, which includes:

some of the factors like lack of skilled technician. It is one of the important factors restraining the growth of flow meters market globally. Flow meter needs to be fitted properly and with accuracy to get the best result. Due to lack of training and knowledge, the technician does not have proper skills to operate flow meters. Moreover, lack of specialized equipment is also hampering the growth of flow meters market. Proper calibration of these flow meters is essential as it ensures that the measurement of flow meter is accurate. Moreover, calibration requires specialized equipment without which the measurement of fluid cannot be assured to be exact and accurate.

Increasing demand of waste water management infrastructure is expected to create opportunities in the market. Flow meter is used for dosing at the time of water purification, abstraction of water, discharge of wastewater in to river and many more. They are used for environmental regulation, quality control and revenue calculation

The analysis of flow meters market is done on a global level and provides forecast in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2015 to 2021. It identifies the restraints and drivers affecting the industry and analyzes their impact during the estimated period. Further, it recognizes the key opportunities for market growth in the next few years.

The Flow Meters market report is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). These segments are predicted in terms of revenue (USD). The market has been segmented on the basis of product type including magnetic flow meter, coriolis flow meter, ultrasonic flow meter, turbine flow meter, vortex flow meter and others. These segments have also been estimated based on geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

The study includes market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on growth rate, market scope, and general attractiveness. The report includes company market share analysis of various industry participants.

The key players have also been profiled based on the basis of company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments. Major market players in this market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Badger Meter Inc. (U.S), Brooks Instrument LLC (U.S), Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Endress + Hauser (Switzerland), Krohne Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), General Electric Co. (U.S) and Sierra Instruments Inc. (U.S) among others.

The Flow Meters market has been segmented as:

Global Flow Meters Market: By Product Type

Magnetic flow meter

Coriolis flow meter

Ultrasonic flow meter

Turbine flow meter

Vortex flow meter

Others

Global Flow Meters Market: By Application

Energy management

Water management

Food process

Oil and gas

Others

Global Flow Meters Market, by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Italy Spain France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

RoW Latin America Middle-East Rest of RoW



