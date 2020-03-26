Floriculture Market 2020 By Advancements, Application, Challenges, Trends, Top Key Players, Growth & Forecast Till 2027

Floriculture is a discipline of horticulture that is concerned with the cultivation of flowers and ornamental plants. It involves farming, propagation, cultivating, and harvesting flowering plants for the floral industry. The flowers and plants cultivated by the floriculture industry are widely used in the cosmetic, perfume, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Floriculture includes cultivating, growing, and breeding new varieties of flowers as well as marketing these flowers and foliage plants.

The Floriculture market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering the increased precautions and spending on road safety. The increasing infrastructure and road projects in emerging economies has boosted the growth of the Floriculture market. However, the traditional approach of road contractors might restrict the growth of the Floriculture market.

Top Key Players:

– DANZIGER

– DUMMEN ORANGE

– KAREN ROSES

– KARUTURI GLOBAL LIMITED

– MULTIFLORA

– OSERIAN MULTIFLORA

– RUPARELIA GROUP

– SELECTA KLEMM

– SYNGENTA FLOWERS INC.

– THE KARIKI GROUP

This report covers the Floriculture Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

The rise in sales of flowers through online distribution channels has led to a spurt in the growth of the floriculture industry. The penetration of the internet and smartphones has been a significant factor responsible for the increase in the sales of flowers through online channels. The increasing role of biotechnology in producing new breeds of flowers with a variety of vibrant colors has led to an increase in demand blue roses and other flowers with unique colors. Moreover, the use of biotechnology has enabled cultivators to grow flowers and crops, which are more resistant to extreme climates. Flowers continue to be used for decorating at social events. The growing demand for flowers on religious occasions, festivities, birthday parties and anniversaries is anticipated to drive the demand for flowers and subsequently support the growth of the floriculture market.

