Flocculants Market (Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue)

The global flocculants market should reach $6.8 billion by 2021 from $5.0 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

This study is intended to discuss the present and upcoming market trends of flocculants. Determining the future growth potential of the market is also part of the scope of the study. Furthermore, assessment of the product life cycle of flocculants, identification of capacity utilization trends, and analysis of raw materials are also within the purview of this study.

Under types of flocculants, this report has included mineral flocculants (e.g., activated silica, bentonite, and metallic hydroxides with a polymeric structure), natural flocculants (e.g., starch derivatives, Moringa oleifera polysaccharides, and alginates, or seaweed), and synthetic flocculants (e.g., polyacrylamides, polyethylene-imines, polyamides-amines, polyamines, and polyethylene-oxide). Apart from these flocculants, no other types of flocculants are considered under the scope of the report. With regard to ionization of flocculants, this report has included nonionic flocculants (having very minuscule zeta potential or no zeta potential), cationic flocculants (positively charged), and anionic flocculants (negatively charged).

Applications of flocculants in water and wastewater treatment, surface chemistry, earth science, brewing (different applications in the food and beverages industry are also considered), and other areas (e.g., jar test and biological applications) are considered under the scope of the report. Apart from these applications, no other applications have been considered within the report.

With regard to end users, flocculants used in municipal, oil and gas, power-generation, manufacturing (including pharmaceutical, automobile, semiconductor and electronics, and heavy industries), metal and mining, and other industries (pulp and paper, and refining) have been considered in the report. Apart from these end users, no other end users have been considered in the report.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. For calculating volume, metric tons are used as the base unit. Therefore, volume is presented in kilotons. One kiloton is equivalent to 1,000,000 kilograms (kg).

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for flocculants and their technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Segmentation of the market by types, by ionization, by applications and by end users.

– Discussion on the current and future trends of the market.

– Insight into the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, market & product trends, and competitive landscape.

– A listing of major patents related to flocculants and technologies.

– A look at major leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

With the rise of concerns regarding health, safety, and water purity across the globe, the demand for different water-treatment chemicals has increased significantly. In

developed countries, knowledge about water-treatment techniques such as aeration, granular activated carbon adsorption, and flocculation existed almost 80 years ago.

However, it took another few decades for industrial and municipal customers in developed countries to understand the importance of flocculants. In most of the developing countries a few decades ago, awareness regarding the importance of water treatment, wastewater treatment, and flocculation was low. Therefore, even in the

early 2000s, North America was the largest market for water-treatment chemicals. With increasing awareness about the importance of water treatment and an increase in

government investment in water-treatment projects, applications of water-treatment chemicals in different countries of the Asia-Pacific region have increased. For example, in 2012, Danang Water Supply One Member Ltd. Co. (DAWACO) of Vietnam received financial assistance worth $3.6 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB) in order to invest in process supervisory technology in wastewater management. Demand for flocculants in government water-treatment and wastewater-treatment projects has increased in Asia-Pacific countries in recent years.

Moreover, important stakeholders in the value chain are taking great interest in the flocculants market owing to different demand and supply factors, including the growing

demand for flocculants in the mining industry, growing demand for flocculants in industrial as well as municipal water-treatment and wastewater-treatment facilities, and rising demand for natural flocculants for sludge treatment, among other applications. Economic recovery and growth in industrial investments for water-treatment projects in some of the Asia-Pacific countries are estimated to drive the growth of the flocculants market. Technology upgradation has also helped producers to increase their production output for flocculants. Owing to these supply-side, demand-side, market-driven, and industry-specific factors, the flocculants market has huge potential and is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

