Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Expected to Reach $1,073.54 million by 2026 – Wison, Waller, Siemens, Sevan Marine, Samsung, Power Barge, Modec, Mitsui, IHI, Hyundai

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Floating LNG Power Vessel Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market is accounted for $780.14 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,073.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as growing demand for power coupled with the lack of power infrastructure and increase in hybrid fuel engines are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high capital cost associated with operations, maintenance, transportation, and logistics are restraining the market growth. Floating LNG Power Vessel market provides ample opportunities to growth in adoption of LNG as an energy source in various countries across the world.

Amongst Vessel Type, Power Ship segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The power ship is normally used in the energy leasing market for short- and mid-term contracts. Most of the projects use power between 100 MW and 150 MW and run on liquid fuel or natural gas. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market during the forecast period. The growth of population in the Asia Pacific region has increased the demand for electricity, which is one of the major factors driving the floating LNG power vessel market. Also, the governments of several countries are spending heavily to meet the increased demand for power in this region.

Some of the key players in Floating LNG Power Vessel market include Wison Group, W?rtsil? Corporation, Waller Marine, Inc., Siemens AG, Sevan Marine Asa, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Power Barge Corporation, Modec, Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Man Diesel & Turbo SE, IHI Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Chiyoda Corporation and Caterpillar, Inc.

Components Covered:

– Power Distribution System

– Power Generation System

Vessel Types Covered:

– Power Ship

– Power Barge

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Floating LNG Power Vessel Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Overview

5.2 Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Floating LNG Power Vessel Market

