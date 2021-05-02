Float Glass Market 2020: What key challenges are faced by market? | AGC, Saint Gobain, NSG Group

“

Growth forecast on “ Float Glass Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Building Industry, Automotive Industry, Solar Industry, Other Industry), by Type ( Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Mirrored Glass, Patterned Glass, Extra Clear Glass), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Float Glass Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Float Glass market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Float Glass Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Float Glass market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Float Glass market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: AGC, Saint Gobain, NSG Group, Guardian, Sisecam, PPG, Cardinal, Central Glass, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass, China Southern Glass, Fuyao, Sanxia New Material, SYP, FARUN, Shahe Glass Group, China Glass Holdings, China Luoyang Float Glass, Qinhuangdao Yaohua, JINJING GROUP, Shanxi Lihu Glass, Jingniu Glass Ceramics .

This report researches the worldwide Float Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Float Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Float glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass on a bed of molten metal, typically tin, although lead and various low melting point alloys were used in the past. This method gives the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces. Most float glass is soda-lime glass, but relatively minor quantities of specialty borosilicate and flat panel display glass are also produced using the float glass process.

In general, due to about 50 kilograms per Weight Case, so in this report, 1T=20 Weight Case.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Float Glass etc. in the international market, the current demand for Float Glass product is relatively high in the mature market, such as North America, EU, Japan, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

North America, EU, Japan and China are major consumption regions in Float Glass production market.

Although sales of Float Glass brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Float Glass field hastily.

Global Float Glass market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Float Glass.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Float Glass market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Float Glass pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Segment by Types:

Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Mirrored Glass, Patterned Glass, Extra Clear Glass

Segment by Applications:

Building Industry, Automotive Industry, Solar Industry, Other Industry

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Float Glass markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Float Glass market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Float Glass market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Float Glass market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Float Glass market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Float Glass market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Float Glass Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Float Glass Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Float Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Annealed Glass

1.4.3 Toughened Glass

1.4.4 Laminated Glass

1.4.5 Mirrored Glass

1.4.6 Patterned Glass

1.4.7 Extra Clear Glass

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Float Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Solar Industry

1.5.5 Other Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Float Glass Production

2.1.1 Global Float Glass Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Float Glass Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Float Glass Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Float Glass Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Float Glass Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Float Glass Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Float Glass Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Float Glass Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Float Glass Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Float Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Float Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Float Glass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Float Glass Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Float Glass Production by Regions

4.1 Global Float Glass Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Float Glass Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Float Glass Production

4.2.2 United States Float Glass Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Float Glass Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Float Glass Production

4.3.2 Europe Float Glass Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Float Glass Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Float Glass Production

4.4.2 China Float Glass Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Float Glass Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Float Glass Production

4.5.2 Japan Float Glass Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Float Glass Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Float Glass Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Float Glass Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Float Glass Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Float Glass Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Float Glass Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Float Glass Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Float Glass Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Float Glass Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Float Glass Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Float Glass Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Float Glass Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Float Glass Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Float Glass Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Float Glass Revenue by Type

6.3 Float Glass Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Float Glass Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Float Glass Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Float Glass Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AGC

8.1.1 AGC Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.1.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Saint Gobain

8.2.1 Saint Gobain Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.2.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 NSG Group

8.3.1 NSG Group Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.3.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Guardian

8.4.1 Guardian Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.4.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Sisecam

8.5.1 Sisecam Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.5.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 PPG

8.6.1 PPG Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.6.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Cardinal

8.7.1 Cardinal Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.7.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Central Glass

8.8.1 Central Glass Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.8.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Taiwan Glass

8.9.1 Taiwan Glass Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.9.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Xinyi Glass

8.10.1 Xinyi Glass Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Float Glass

8.10.4 Float Glass Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 China Southern Glass

8.12 Fuyao

8.13 Sanxia New Material

8.14 SYP

8.15 FARUN

8.16 Shahe Glass Group

8.17 China Glass Holdings

8.18 China Luoyang Float Glass

8.19 Qinhuangdao Yaohua

8.20 JINJING GROUP

8.21 Shanxi Lihu Glass

8.22 Jingniu Glass Ceramics

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Float Glass Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Float Glass Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Float Glass Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Float Glass Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Float Glass Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Float Glass Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Float Glass Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Float Glass Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Float Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Float Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Float Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Float Glass Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Float Glass Upstream Market

11.1.1 Float Glass Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Float Glass Raw Material

11.1.3 Float Glass Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Float Glass Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Float Glass Distributors

11.5 Float Glass Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”