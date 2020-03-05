Flip Chip Technology Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Flip Chip Technology Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Flip Chip Technology including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Flip Chip Technology investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The flip chip technology market was valued at USD 24.45 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 33.91 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.75%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Medical Industry is also embracing flip chips while suggesting health and fitness tracking bands to patients for measuring heart rates, blood pressure, glucose levels and pulse.

– Packaging has become a key determinant for using or abandoning a device in a new design. Miniaturization plays an important role in product design. A small form factor in terms of size and weight, yet an increase in computing power helps to achieve the optimum design which is required by most of the consumer electronics. This is driving the flip chip market to grow in various segments especially electronics.

– For modern IC designs, the increasing design complexity and decreasing feature size makes I/O connection a critical problem. High integration density, larger I/O counts, faster speed and better signal intensity provided by flip chip packages, is contributing to the market growth.

– One of the factors hindering the growth of the market is packaging cost, which is more than wire bonding. The increase in cost is due to substrate and wafer bumping. These two cost drivers are related to the act of bringing I/Os out under the die…

Competitive Landscape :

Flip chip market is slowing fragmenting due to growing number of end-users like automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. Acquisitions also play an important role in upgrading the skills and manpower of the parent company.

– February 2019 – Intel Corporation acqui-hired Ineda Systems, a Hyderabad-based startup which manufactures microchips.

– December 2018 – IBM announced an agreement with Samsung to manufacture 7-nanometer (nm) microprocessors for IBM Power Systems, IBM Z and LinuxONE, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, and cloud offerings.

– July 2018 – Amkor partnered with Mentor to release Amkor’s SmartPackage Package Assembly Design Kit (PADK), the first in the industry to support Mentor’s High-Density Advanced Packaging (HDAP) design process and tools..

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

