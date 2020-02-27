Flight Navigation Systems Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2020-2026

This Global Flight Navigation Systems Market study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Flight Navigation Systems market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Flight Navigation Systems market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Global Flight Navigation Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 7% during the forecast period.

Global Major Players in Flight Navigation Systems Market are:

Raytheon Company, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, MOOG, Garmin Ltd, Rockwell Collins, Sagem, and Other.

Most important types of Flight Navigation Systems covered in this report are:

Flight Control System

Flight Management System

The Navigation System

Surveillance

Communication System.

Most widely used downstream fields of Flight Navigation Systems market covered in this report are:

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft.

Geographically, the global Flight Navigation Systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Key Market Trends

Civil and Commercial Aviation Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Civil and Commercial Aviation segment of the market currently has the highest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major driver for the segment is the growing orders and deliveries of commercial aircraft, that are generating demand for new and advanced navigation and control systems for aircraft. Airbus and Boeing have recorded 800 and 806 deliveries in 2018 with approximately more than 7500 aircraft in order backlogs. Another major growth factor is the mandated regulations by the regulatory bodies of commercial aviation are making the airlines integrate advanced systems for safety purposes. The development of new systems like ACAS X may further boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is expected to generate the highest demand for the flight navigation system market during the forecast period. This growth in the market follows the growth of the avionics market in the Asia-Pacific region, which, in turn, is due to the growing commercial and military aircraft fleet in the region. China and India are leading the aviation industry (military and commercial) followed by Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines among others. There are huge aircraft order backlogs of various countries for various aircraft manufactured by Airbus, and Boeing, which will drive the demand for flight navigation systems in this region. Also, the new aircraft programs like COMAC C919 and C929, Mitsubishi SpaceJet (MRJ), KAI KF-X (IA IF-X), J-31, and AG600 among others are currently in development stages. Such developmental projects are anticipated to generate demand for new positions and navigation systems.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Flight Navigation Systems Market

– Changing Flight Navigation Systems market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Flight Navigation Systems Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Flight Navigation Systems market.

