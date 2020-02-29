Flight Data Recorder Market to 2019 – Investment Analysis, Overview and Industry Insights

The global Flight Data Recorder market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flight Data Recorder market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Flight Data Recorder market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flight Data Recorder market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flight Data Recorder market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Honeywell International

Teledyne Technologies

AstroNova

SLN Technologies

FLHYT Aerospace Solutions

Leonardo DRS

RUAG Group

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

L-3 Technologies

Universal Avionics Systems

Market Segment by Product Type

Cockpit Voice Recorder

Flight Data Recorder

Quick Access Recorder

Voyage Data Recorder

Data Logger

Market Segment by Application

Military Application

Civil Application

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Flight Data Recorder market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flight Data Recorder market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

