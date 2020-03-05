Flexible Substrates Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The Flexible Substrate Market meant to grow with surging demand for written physical science technologies that are predicted to be the key force driving the global flexible substrates market. The advancements in versatile medical devices not to mention the rising adoption of electronics-based IC planning ways for non-invasive observance devices is anticipated to spice up the world versatile substrates market over the forecast period. The growing need for organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) is further estimated to urge the flexible substrates which are widely used in creating white light panels for lighting and making aesthetically pleasing as well as efficient displays, that may further fuel the growth of flexible substrates market. Moreover, widespread adoption of flexible substrate materials in the exploration of photo-voltaic is also catapult market demand over the coming years.

Global Flexible substrate market is expected to gain prominence as a critical constituent of flexible displays owing to have several benefits including performance, price, and reliability. Furthermore, the advent of the flexible electronics market is anticipated to grow the flexible substrates market significantly over the next few years. Also, innovation and developments across the display industry in terms of products and technology focused on scaling-to-large-areas and realizing high-resolution images are expected to upsurge demand for 3-D flexible substrates market. Even, increased usage in the manufacturing of medical & healthcare devices is driving the growth of the flexible substrates market globally.

Global Flexible Substrates Market by applications is sub-divided as power, utility, energy, defense & aerospace sector, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, and automotive. The fastest-growing need for flexible substrates is in the solar energy application backed up by the government initiatives in emerging economies such as China and India are driving the solar energy application of the flexible substrate market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to gain prominence over the next few years attributed to factors such as growing manufacturing facilities coupled with the availability of skilled & low-cost labour. Also, enhancing electronics technologies in developing countries such as Japan, China and India are expected to stimulate regional market growth shortly.

Key players in the global flexible substrate market include Heraeus Materials Technology GmbH & Co. KG, American Semiconductor, Inc., BenQ Materials Corporation, Griff Paper and Film, Polyonics, Inc., 3M Company, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Griff Paper and Film, SCHOTT North America, Inc., Porex Corporation, Arlon Graphics LLC and Rogers Corporation.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Flexible Substrates Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of flexible substrates production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

