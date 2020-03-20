Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2026

Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the prominent players in the Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market includes Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd., Daeduck GDS., Flexcom Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Interflex Co. Ltd, NewFlex Technology Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, NOK Corporation and many others. There is an intense competition among the major players in the flexible printed circuit board market.

The global flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Single Sided Flex Circuits

Double Sided Flex Circuits

Multi-Layer Flex Circuits

Rigid Flex Circuits

Others

By End User

Instrumentation & Medical

Computer & Data Storage

Telecommunications

Defense & Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Italy Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



