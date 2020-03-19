Flexible Pipe Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Solvay (Belgium); National Oilwell Varco

The Flexible Pipe Market report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Flexible Pipe Market report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Flexible Pipe Market report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Global Flexible Pipe Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.20 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4%in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of flexible pipe and rising levels of adoption of the product.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in flexible pipe market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Solvay (Belgium); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), Technip Inc. (France), Prysmian Group (Italy), General Electric (U.K.), Shawcor Ltd. (Canada), Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Airborne Oil & Gas (Netherlands), Magma Global Ltd. (U.K.), ContiTech AG (Germany), and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Total S.A. (France), BP plc (U.K.), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), among others.

Segmentation: Flexible Pipe Market

By Type Risers Jumpers Flow Lines Fluid Transfer Lines

By Raw Material High-Density Polyethylene Polyvinylidene Fluoride Polyamides

By Application Offshore Deepwater Ultra-Deep Water Subsea Onshore

By Geography(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa)

Research objectives of the Flexible Pipe Market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Flexible Pipe Market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Magma Global announced that it has added shawcor’s thermotite ultra insulation to its m-pipe. It helps in maintaining the temperature of production fluids.

In July 2013, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc. acquired MagFlex, through this acquisition FlexSteel able to produce highly specialized components in-house, allowing it to quickly deliver a wide variety of complete pipeline solutions.

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

