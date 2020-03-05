Fleet Management Solutions Market (2020-2026) :By Applications, By Regions, By Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape

Fleet Management Solutions Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Fleet Management Solutions including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Fleet Management Solutions investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The fleet management solutions market was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.07% over 2019-2024. Recently, businesses are increasingly adopting transportation to enhance their offerings. Thus, commercial fleets have witnessed a considerable rise over the past few years.According to the data from the Automotive Fleet, in the United States, sales of vehicles to commercial fleets, from eight major manufactures, increased by 2.1%, to 69,145, in May 2018, as compared to the previous year.The fleet management market has been greatly affected by rising operational costs, rooting from the increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs..

Competitive Landscape :

The fleet management solution market is characterized by high fragmentation, rising presence of original equipment manufacturers, low levels of product differentiation, and sinking hardware and connectivity costs. The level of competitiveness has been increasing steadily, due to high market consolidation by market leaders and increased R&D activities, leading to innovations in telematics and analytics solutions.

Moreover, companies have been investing in cloud technologies, owing to increasing data in the fleet management sector. For instance, Fleetonomy is focused on offering a cloud-based fleet management service for carmakers, car rental companies, and ride-sharing services.

Similarly, Chevin launched a SaaS package designed to support essential fleet, maintenance and compliance management responsibilities. Some of the major players include AT&T Inc. and Cisco Systems.

AT&T and Fleet Complete have done a partnership with Vision Zero Network to help different communities eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries, using connected vehicle technology.

Cisco Jasper introduced an automated mobility management platform, Control Center for Mobile Enterprise, which automates the management of enterprise mobile services and devices.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

